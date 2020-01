BEMIDJI -- The REACH family and friends support group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Hope House, 2014 Seventh St. SE. The topic will be “Coping with Family Stress.”

At REACH, people learn from each other, exchange resources and discuss how to cope when a family member or friend has a mental illness, a release said. Meetings are free and confidential. To find out more, call Hope House at (218) 444-6748.