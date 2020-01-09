BEMIDJI -- CareerForce Westridge and Rural MN CEP will now offer Creative Job Search classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. The next class is scheduled for Jan. 17 at the CareerForce Westridge office, 2300 24th St. NW, Suite 106.

Subjects covered include “Preparing for the Job Hunt,” “Identifying Your Skills,” “Resumes and Cover Letters” and “Applications and the Job Interview.”