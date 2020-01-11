10 years ago

January 11, 2010 -- Heidi Murphy and Cassandra Schram competed in the Winter Challenge gymnastics meet at Concordia College. Murphy qualified for the state level 7 meet with a 33.275 all around. She hit 8.875 on the vault, 8.0 on the uneven parallel bars, good for second place, 7.9 on the balance beam and 8.5 in floor exercise.

25 years ago

January 11, 1995 -- Unlike the 41 Minnesota cities reporting net losses from their municipal liquor stores in 1993, Bemidji's two off-sale liquor stores continue to ring up profits, according to a state auditor's report. "We've always been near the top in profits and gross sales," said City Manager Phil Shealy. Bemidji ranked 12th with sales totaling $2,144,282.

50 years ago

January 11, 1970 -- Did you know that one of Minnesota’s oldest ski areas is located just 12 miles north of Bemidji on Irvine Avenue? Buena Vista first began operations in 1949, quite early considering skiing became popular in the United States only after the Winter Olympics in 1930. Buena Vista also boasts a beautiful Swiss chalet that offers a panoramic view of the slopes.

100 years ago

January 11, 1920 -- A business district transaction that is of more than ordinary interest is that whereby W.G. Schroeder has sold his fixtures and grocery stock of his place of business to the People's Co-operative Store company, composed largely of farmers. Schroeder also leased his building at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue, to the company for a period of five years.