BEMIDJI -- Friends in the Kitchen will hold free cooking classes on the last Tuesday of each month from 12:30 to 2 p.m., the next class will be on Tuesday, Jan. 28, with the topic “Hearty Budget Meals.”

All sessions will be held at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, 1260 Exchange Ave. SE. Sessions are for those age 55 and older who are looking to cook and eat healthy without spending a lot of money, or who may have mobility limitations or dietary needs that challenge their abilities in the kitchen, a release said. Participants can learn how to create healthy, affordable, easy-to-make meals while making new friends. For more information, email friendsinthekitchenbemidji@gmail.com or visit, www.lssmn.org/services/older-adults/abundant-aging .