WARREN, Minn. — Authorities are searching for a match in the national missing persons database for a bone discovered near a burial site in Polk County after investigators determined it belonged to a human male.

The Polk County Sheriff's received a report in late September of a possible human bone found in Brislet Township, a rural area about 20 miles northeast of Grand Forks near Warren, Minn. Authorities retrieved the bone and took it to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner's Office for analysis.

A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab later determined through DNA testing that the bone belonged to a human male.

Polk County authorities said in a news release Wednesday, Jan. 8, that they had learned that two men were buried near where the bone was found around the year 1900. There were plans to build a church near where the remains were found, but a different site was later chosen, the sheriff's office said.