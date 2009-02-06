10 years ago

January 8, 2010 -- When George Goggleye Jr. took office as Leech Lake’s tribal chairman, he was met with a $6.5 million shortfall in the band’s budget. But there’s been a tremendous turnaround with the effort of the new administration. During his first State of the Band address, Goggleye outlined in his report the past, present and future of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

25 years ago

January 8, 1995 -- The Strand Store was robbed at gunpoint. No one was hurt in the robbery and the lone gunman escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a spokes- woman with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Department. The incident was reported at 2:13 p.m. after the man entered the store with a handgun and left in an unknown direction.

50 years ago

January 8, 1970 -- If you live in Bemidji and a tornado is spotted heading for the city, you are in serious trouble. We have no warning system. This was brought out at a lecture by Robert Elliott of the University of Minnesota. The lecture was on Civil Defense, which is sorely lacking in Beltrami County, according to Henry Jung, state commander tor Mobile Support Area III.

100 years ago

January 8, 1920 -- At the Bemidji Civic and Commerce Association luncheon, Arthur J. Donovan, representative of the Minnesota Highway Improvement Association, explained thoroughly the benefits to be derived by all residents of this state with the passage of Amendment No. 1, covering the Babcock plan for a trunk system of highways in the state.