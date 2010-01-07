BEMIDJI -- Chrissy Koch, the former outreach specialist for BSU's American Indian Resource Center, has been named as the center's new executive director, the university announced Tuesday.

Koch began as the outreach specialist for the center in July 2019. She will begin her responsibilities as executive director on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

"There’s been a lot of really great things that have happened with the AIRC since it opened at Bemidji State and a lot of amazing things have been implemented, but there is still a lot of room for growth,” Koch said, in part, in a statement from the university. “That is something that we will be able to bring forth as a team.”

The executive director position at the AIRC had been vacant since the former director, Bill Blackwell Jr., resigned in August. Since then, other staff members from the center had filled in to cover the director's responsibilities.

The statement from the university said Koch "identifies as Ojibwe and Lakota" and that before coming to the AIRC, she spent a decade in a number of "American Indian student support roles in northern Minnesota K-12 schools."

Koch has a bachelor's degree in Indian studies from BSU, a master's degree in educational leadership from St. Mary's University of Minnesota, and is currently enrolled in a doctoral program in education with an emphasis in leadership and management from Capella University, the release said.

In her role as the center’s outreach specialist, Koch hopes to draw on her own experiences as a student, her heritage and her strong community connections to recruit students to BSU, the statement from the university said. She worked to bring American Indian student groups to campus and guide them through the application process. She also spent time building relationships with BSU’s tribal college partners at Red Lake Nation College, White Earth Tribal and Community College, Leech Lake Tribal College and Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College.

“Since returning to Bemidji State to serve as the outreach specialist for the American Indian Resource Center, Chrissy has quickly proven herself to be a trusted colleague and a strong advocate and champion for American Indian students,” Travis Greene, associate vice president of student life and success, said in the statement from the university. "Her collaborative leadership style, along with her authentic way of being, will help energize the Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College communities to think strategically on how best to support our students as well as to increase engagement with American Indian communities to become a destination university."