HACKENSACK -- Deep Portage Learning Center invites everyone to participate in the 41st Annual Winter Rendezvous on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the center, 2197 Nature Center Drive NW. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the day will wrap up with an awards ceremony beginning at 2 p.m.

In this one-day event, activities will be based on traditions from lumberjacks, voyageurs and Native Americans, a release said. There will be events such as the tomahawk toss, snowsnakes, spear throwing using atlatls, the cross-cut saw, trap shooting, northwoods curling and many more, the release said.

The participation fee is $5 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12, seniors and Deep Portage members. Lunch is an additional $5 for adults and $3 for children, seniors and members. Attendees can also bring a lunch of their own.