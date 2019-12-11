BEMIDJI -- Bemidji’s oldest ski event, and one of the oldest Minnesota ski events, the 40th Annual Buena Vista Snowjourn will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, on the west side Buena Vista trails.

Snowjourn features a 12-kilometer classical and skate race and a variable distance tour of up to 12 kilometers. The many cut-across points on the west side trails create tour distances of 5 kilometers, 7 kilometers or 12 kilometers. Snowjourn will also feature a 5-kilometer middle school skate race for those in grades 6-8.

Awards will be presented to the top three female and male finishers in the 12-kilometer skate and classical races as well for traditional wood and woolen skiers. The top middle school finishers will also be recognized. Door prize drawings will also be held.

The awards ceremony will begin with the presentation of the Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn award to an individual selected for demonstrating long-term support and commitment of cross country skiing in the Bemidji area, a release said.

In celebration of the 40th running of the Snowjourn, past Johnson-Jarvi award recipients will be recognized. Also, special music will be provided by Eric Carlson and Sawyer Corcoran as well as 40th Anniversary birthday cake.

Race registration opens at 9 a.m. in the Hall of Fame building. The race and tour will begin at 10 a.m., followed by hot food and awards ceremony in the Hall of Fame building.

The 12-kilometer race and tour costs are $25 per individual or $70 for a family of three or more.

High school and middle school ski team members race cost is $15.