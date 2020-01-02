Attendees will learn and dance to live music by the Four Mile Portage of Duluth, with calling by Wendy Greenberg. The dance will be preceded by a Musicians Workshop.

Interested musicians are welcome to attend the free workshop with the visiting band to learn how to play for contra dancing and practice tunes for sitting in with the band later that evening, a release said. The Musicians Workshop will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Contra dancing is a lively, traditional, social dance that originated in New England and is now done all over the United States. Everything is taught by the caller. No experience or partner necessary. Everyone is welcome. A free-will donation is suggested but not required.