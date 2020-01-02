BEMIDJI -- Author Christopher Ingraham will speak at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

In a 2015 Washington Post article, Ingraham proclaimed rural Red Lake County, Minn., “the absolute worst place to live in America” after reviewing the USDA’s “natural amenities index.”

When a local extended an invitation to visit, Ingraham saw an antidote to the quality of life issues he and his family faced in the city. Six months later, he announced that they were moving from their Maryland home to Red Lake County, a release said.

Their move is the subject of his book “If You Lived Here You’d Be Home By Now.” Ingraham will share about what brought him to Minnesota and read excerpts from his book.