BEMIDJI -- Buena Vista Ski Area will host Honor Our Troops Days on Jan. 5, Feb. 9 and March 8.

The day will include $25 lift tickets, $18 ski rentals and $25 board rentals. A military ID is required to receive the discounts. Immediate family members and veterans also may receive the discounts.

For more information, call (218) 243-2231, email groups@bvskiarea.com or visit www.bvskiarea.com .

Buena Vista Ski Area is located 12 miles north of Bemidji on County Road 15.