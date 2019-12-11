10 years ago

January 4, 2010 -- Happy hour wasn’t very happy for some local smokers who can no longer light up at their favorite bar while having a drink or two on the way home from work. On the other hand, some nonsmokers were pleased with the smoke-free environment brought about by the Beltrami County ordinance that bans smoking in public places, including bars.

25 years ago

January 4, 1995 -- Though they might seem like strange bedfellows, timber and resort industries teamed up to develop guidelines to help loggers harvest trees with minimum damage to scenery. The groups developed volunteer best management practices, BMPs, for timber harvesting, including county and local committees to classify land by its "visual sensitivity level."

50 years ago

January 4, 1970 -- Howard Menge, Northwestern Bell Telephone manager, said customers who dial their own calls to out-of-state phones more than 290 miles away will see a large savings. Now, a three-minute, station-to-station call direct dialed from here to San Francisco between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. costs $1.55, but under the new schedule, the charge will drop to $1.30.

100 years ago

January 4, 1920 -- Don E. Whitman has again resumed management of the J.C. Penney company store in Bemidji after having resigned in September, 1917, to enter the military service. He will be gone again in January for two weeks or more to attend the annual convention of the buyers and managers of the J.C. Penney Co. stores to be held in Salt Lake City.