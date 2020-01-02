BEMIDJI -- With some help from a grant, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office will ramp up its efforts against drunk driving through the creation of a new DWI enforcement officer position.

The grant will initially provide just over $82,000, and will fund the position through the end of September. The office moved one of its existing deputies into the new role and will then fill the open position left in the main list of deputies.

When the roster is full, the sheriff’s office has a count of roughly 40 sworn officers. The new position essentially will be only responsible for DWI enforcement. The officer was expected to begin in the new role Thursday, Jan. 2.

“They’re going to concentrate just on traffic enforcement and particularly toward DWIs,” Sheriff Ernie Beitel said. “That’s what they’re going to be doing from the time they start their shift until the time they go home at the end of the day.”

Although all the existing deputies with the sheriff’s office are already capable of enforcing DWIs, Beitel said the grant allows them to access more manpower without putting the burden on county taxpayers. Chief Deputy Jarrett Walson echoed that, as well.

“Right now, we don’t have the funding for another officer (without the grant), and this allows us to target an identifiable problem,” Walton said.

Regardless of who's paying for the position, it will direct resources to a fairly significant issue. The state program Toward Zero Deaths lists Beltrami County as one of the “25 deadliest counties for impaired driving.” Beitel said the county is even among the top 15 for impaired-driver crashes. There's a total of 87 counties throughout the state.

Dave Boxum from the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety said the DWI officer program began in 2015. In an email, he said the grants have gone to “some of the state’s most dangerous drunk-driving counties.”

There were 18 agencies initially approved to receive grants for DWI enforcement officers, one of which was the Bemidji Police Department. Boxum said that with the success of the program, they decided to open the grant process for six additional agencies, which was when the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received funding for the position.

Since the Bemidji Police Department already has a DWI enforcement officer, Beltrami County will be one of only four counties in the state that have multiple DWI enforcement officers. The other DWI enforcement officers in that group are located at the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the Duluth Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Cloud Police Department and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Department of Public Safety, there were 443 DWIs in Beltrami County in 2018. For comparison, Itasca County, which borders Beltrami County and has a similar population, had 340 DWIs in 2018.

Crow Wing County, which includes Brainerd, and Clay County, which includes Moorhead, each had nearly as many DWIs as Beltrami County in 2018. However each of them has at least 17,000 more residents than Beltrami County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"We've always taken it very seriously, but I think this is a step in the right direction," Beitel said about DWI enforcement. “I think we’re going to be able to justify this not only for this grant period, but for the future grant periods."