BEMIDJI -- One of Wayne Thorson’s first encounters with Bemidji came on March 17, 1944 when he was a star basketball player for Hendrum High School. His small-town team made it all the way to the Region 8 championship game, where they met up with the perennial big-town powerhouse Bemidji Lumberjacks.

Fast forward some 75 years later, and Thorson’s impact on Bemidji is being remembered in a special way. The longtime community leader, businessman and benefactor died this week at age 93. His funeral will be held at 10:30 on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at First Lutheran Church.

Thorson’s team gave Bemidji all it could handle in that championship game. The heavily favored Lumberjacks held a slim 19-18 lead at halftime before pulling away from Hendrum for a 44-34 victory.

Little did Wayne know then what an impact he and his wife, Beverly, would have on Bemidji.

Thorson owned and operated his asphalt and aggregate supplying company Thorson Inc. from 1958-2002. Upon his retirement, Thorson sold his business to Knife River Corp., but he made sure the transition went smoothly.

“When it was getting time to think about retirement, I always hated the thought of an auction sale, where the equipment is all bought and everybody’s out of work,” Thorson said in 2017 when he accepted the Charlie Naylor Lifetime Achievement Award from the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce. “So, I made a deal with MDU to trade stock for stock, I walked out and they walked in. The only one that lost their job was me — it was the ideal situation.”

Wayne and Bev (who died in 2017) will long be remembered for their generous support of many causes. They made major contributions over the years to Concordia College, Concordia Language Villages, First Lutheran Church, the Bemidji State University Foundation, WoodsEdge Senior Campus, North Country Health Services, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota and more.

Corey Fuhrman, pastor at First Lutheran, said Thorson was a faithful worshiper who understood the importance of sharing his wealth.

“His philosophy on giving was, ‘To those who have been given much, much is expected,’” Fuhrman said. “So he was very willing to share what he and Bev had.”

First Lutheran member Jim Bensen said the church’s major expansion project several years ago might not have happened without the Thorsons’ generosity.

“It was over a $4 million project,” Bensen said. “We had two major fundraising efforts, and we were still about $2 million short. People were worrying about how we could make it work. Wayne stepped up and said, ‘You raise half of it and I’ll match it.’ And bango, it was done. He wasn’t looking for recognition, he was just doing it for the right cause. It was the right thing to do, and he had the capability to do it, so he just stepped up and did it.”

Wayne was an avid golfer, and even after his 93rd birthday last year you could find him and longtime friend Bill Howe playing a few holes and having dinner at Bemidji Town & Country Club.

“He was just a good guy,” Howe said. “One of those guys you loved to be around. We did a lot of things together. He was a lot of fun, and he yet when he was working he was all business.”

Thorson also had friends in a coffee group that met regularly at the Bemidji Senior Center.

“I don’t know if we solved any world problems, but we talked about them,” said Wayne’s friend and former next-door neighbor Lloyd Lind. “The world could use more people like Wayne. He was a special man.”