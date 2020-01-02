BEMIDJI -- Teather Krueth and Kyle Lofgren will have an easy way to remember the start of the new decade in years to come.

That’s because Jan. 1, 2020 was the day their baby boy, Bradley Dean Lofgren, was born. Although his parents were simply glad to finally meet him, Bradley also claimed the title of being the first baby born at Sanford Bemidji in 2020.

In nabbing the title of first baby of the year, Bradley beat out quite a few other infants. There are roughly 900 babies born in Sanford Bemidji every year, according to Lindsey Wangberg, director of marketing for Sanford Bemidji.

Bradley was born at 8:38 a.m. on Jan. 1. He was 8 pounds, 0.6 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He was also early, since his due date was Jan. 7. He is the second child for Krueth and Lofgren, as he joins his brother, Liam, who is almost 4.

On Thursday, the family was preparing to leave the hospital. Due to flu restrictions put in place by Sanford, Liam had not been able to visit his new brother yet.

“But, he’s been asking,” Lofgren said about Liam.

Knowing it might be their last chance to get away for a while, Krueth and Lofgren had decided to go to Grand Forks, N.D., for the day earlier in the week. Lofgren said they got back around 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve, ate dinner and then went to sleep. A little after 1:30 a.m., Krueth woke Lofgren up, saying the baby was on the way.

Although it may have been a surprise to have Bradley arrive on New Year’s Day, Krueth and Lofgren already knew it was going to be a boy. They also knew what they were going to name him. The couple named Bradley after Lofgren's father.

Bradley's namesake was plenty excited about the arrival as well. Lofgren said his parents bought Liam a wagon for Christmas with two seats so Bradley can ride along once he's old enough. And, barely a day after the birth, Bradley's grandfather had already stopped by the hospital to visit him.

"He's been here twice," Lofgren said of Bradley's grandfather.