Editor’s note: The Beltrami County Historical Society is partnering with the Pioneer on a series of monthly articles highlighting the history of the area. For more information about the Historical Society, visit www.beltramihistory.org.

When Ellen and Bertha Dahlgren of Northome boarded the passenger car of the Minnesota and International Railway on their way to Minneapolis on the evening of Jan. 1, 1912, the two young women had no idea that before long their world would literally be turned upside down. The two sisters were most likely thinking about the pleasant holiday they’d spent with family, but as the train approached Farley, the passenger car started shaking.

“We had been riding about an hour when all of a sudden the car started to bounce and sway,” Ellen would tell her daughter many years later. “Just then the conductor came in waving a lantern and saying the train was derailed.”

Ellen and Bertha held onto their seats as the train car bounced along on the railroad ties before heading down an embankment. “The car rolled over,” Ellen said, “and everything went pitch black. There was a lot of noise and the crashing of breaking glass. The car came to a rest almost upside down… I asked Bertha if she was all right and she said, ‘Yes.’ We really didn’t know then if we were hurt or not.”

At about 1 a.m., Ellen and Bertha were helped from the overturned train car. Something heavy hit Ellen hard on her head as she tried to climb out into the 32 below night. “We were all loaded into a baggage car and taken to Bemidji.” Fortunately, the engine and the baggage car had not been derailed.

When the victims arrived in Bemidji, horse-drawn sleighs took them from the train to St. Anthony’s Hospital where they learned of their injuries. “I had three broken ribs, a small bone broken in my neck and another in my wrist. The gash on my head wasn’t deep, but it bled a lot,” Ellen recalled. “Bertha also had a large head cut but no broken bones.”

Later that day, The Bemidji Pioneer reported, “The southbound Minnesota and International passenger train was wrecked at 1 a.m. today at Farley, 17 miles north of [Bemidji], the sleeper and day coach being thrown on their sides on the edge of a 10-foot embankment, 14 persons being injured.”

Both Ellen, then 18, and Bertha, 20, were listed as injured (although Ellen’s first name was incorrectly reported as “Ethel”). Front page headlines and subheads indelicately read, “1 Dead; 13 Hurt in Wreck on M and I at Farley. Rescuers Work in Temperature of 32 Below. Passengers Hurled from Seats into Debris of Broken Glass, Limbs Being Broken, Ears Torn Off, Scalps Cut and Internal Wounds Inflicted.”

The death reported by The Pioneer was that of Huston Byrd, “liveryman of Pineville, West Virginia [from] internal injuries.” From his hospital bed the next day, Byrd himself refuted the report. His injuries were serious, but he had survived, and after a lengthy stay at St. Anthony’s Hospital, he would return to his home in West Virginia.

Although many victims suffered serious injuries, The Bemidji Pioneer reported no other deaths (and corrected the false report of Byrd’s death the next day). In their recounting of the accident years later, however, Ellen and Bertha said a man called “Sailor Pete” had died of his injuries after helping others get out of the train car. The name Peter Ertz was reported with head and back injuries, but there were no reports of his death – or of the death of anyone else.

However, another man named J.P. Johnson, described as a “hotel owner and saloonkeeper of Northome” had serious injuries: “Scalp torn off and hand injured.” He settled with the railroad, but sued the company later, believing that the settlement was inadequate. The Bemidji Pioneer reported that Johnson’s head injury was so serious that it required sixty stitches to repair the lacerations. “Mr. Johnson,” The Pioneer reported, “‘settled’ with the railroad’s claim agent, who was on the ground within a few hours of the accident, for the insignificant sum of $50, and the settlement was made while Mr. Johnson was yet in a dazed condition and not wholly responsible for his actions.”

The case reached the jury on March 11, 1912, The Pioneer reporting a suit for $5,000 in damages. No further mention of Mr. Johnson appeared in the paper until March 20, 1912: “Word has just been received here of the death this morning of J. P. Johnson at Hot Springs, Arkansas. Mr. Johnson was hurt when an M and I train was wrecked near Farley last January and had gone south for his health. An examination is being made … to see if his death resulted from the accident.” No results of the examination appeared in the paper.

Both Ellen and Bertha remained hospitalized at St. Anthony’s Hospital for six weeks. Ellen said, “We didn’t get any big settlement from the railroad company but they paid the hospital and the doctor bills and for our tickets to Minneapolis… We might have done better if the lawyer we had wasn’t on the railroad payroll, but we didn’t know that then.” The railroad paid for medical care for all of the four victims and made small payments for the inconveniences uninjured passengers experienced. Some other victims later sued the M and I for more money.

Ellen and Bertha recovered from their injuries and returned to Minneapolis to find new jobs, but the two young women from Northome would tell and retell their adventure of the Farley train wreck for years to come.

Where is Farley?

Farley was a logging village, located on the northeast side of Turtle River Lake in Port Hope Township. The Minnesota Atlas and Gazatteer still had Farley on the map as recently as 1994, but few if any signs of the little lumber community could be found by 1969.