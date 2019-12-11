BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Police Department is searching for 35-year-old Matthew J. Asa of Bemidji. Asa was last seen at 619 Minnesota Ave. NW (Northland Apartments) in Bemidji on Dec. 24. He has had no contact with friends or family. Anyone with information regarding Asa's whereabouts should call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.