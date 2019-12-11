BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Police Department is searching for 35-year-old Matthew J. Asa of Bemidji. Asa was last seen at 619 Minnesota Ave. NW (Northland Apartments) in Bemidji on Dec. 24. He has had no contact with friends or family. Anyone with information regarding Asa's whereabouts should call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.
Asa is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weights 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, although he recently had a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a camo "army" Jacket, black tennis shoes and possibly sweatpants. Asa may be in the downtown Bemidji area.