10 to 11 a.m.,Thursday, Jan. 2, Winter Survival Escape Room: According to a release, the game will center around "You and your friends decided to go hiking in a National Forest on a late October day and, after a few hours, you realize that you are lost. The weather quickly changes and a blizzard is coming in. Will you survive the night until rescuers find you? Use puzzles, hints, and clues along the way to figure out the steps you will need to complete in order to survive the night." The group will have one hour to solve the challenge. Minimum group size is four and the maximum group size is six, and the game is for ages 12 and older. Participants should meet at the Trail Center next to the Visitor Center at least 10 minutes prior to the challenge start time. While participants will not be allowed to leave during the game, they will not be locked in, officials said. Pre-registration is required. Call the park office to register at (218) 308-2300.

2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, Birds of the Far North: Churchill, Iceland, Finland. George-Ann Maxson will share photos from the edge of the Arctic. Life at high latitudes faces many challenges: long, cold, dark winters followed by short, 24-hour daylight summers, cyclic food abundance, and always, the wind, a release said. Meet the birds of 60° North, plus a few large mammals. Maxson's photos and stories of these birds and places will capture imaginations, the release said. Meet in the Visitor Center.

9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, The Story Tree Preschool Program: Young nature explorers are invited to The Story Tree preschool program to discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games, and short walks, the release said. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for early learners. Meet in the Visitor Center.

10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, Winter Survival Escape Room.

1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, Brrrmidji Kids Can Ice-Fish: Children ages 8-15 are invited for an afternoon of ice fishing on Lake Bemidji. During Take-A-Kid Ice Fishing Weekend, anglers 18 and older do not need a license if they are accompanied by a child younger than 16 and are actively participating in Take-A-Kid Ice Fishing Weekend, the release said.

10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, Winter Survival Escape Room.

10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, Winter Survival Escape Room.

1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, Snow Science Experiments: Just how much water is there in snow? Ever heard of hot ice? Ever seen it snow in a jar? Everyone is invited to explore a variety of fun, hands-on snow science experiments, the release said. Meet at the Visitor Center. A portion of this program will be outside, so dress for the weather. Children of all ages are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult.

