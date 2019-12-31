BEMIDJI-- Here is a look at some upcoming dates set for the Winter Survival Escape Room at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:

From 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.

From 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10

From 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

From 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

According to a release, the game will center around "You and your friends decided to go hiking in a National Forest on a late October day and, after a few hours, you realize that you are lost. The weather quickly changes and a blizzard is coming in. Will you survive the night until rescuers find you? Use puzzles, hints, and clues along the way to figure out the steps you will need to complete in order to survive the night."

The group will have one hour to solve the challenge. Minimum group size is four and the maximum group size is six, and the game is for ages 12 and older.

Participants should meet at the Trail Center next to the Visitor Center at least 10 minutes prior to the challenge start time. While participants will not be allowed to leave during the game, they will not be locked in, officials said.

Pre-registration is required. Call the park office to register at (218) 308-2300.

For a full list of events, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.html?location=spk00205