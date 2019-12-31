BAGLEY -- The University of Minnesota Beef Team will host its annual Cow/Calf Days Seminar Tour and Trade Show at 10 locations across the state in January.

They will make a stop in Bagley at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the American Legion, 288 Main Ave. N.

The event will feature information on opportunities to evaluate carcass characteristics in herds, calf scours prevention, finding profit in the cow calf sector, and management of calves before and after weaning, a release said.

Updates from the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association and the Minnesota Beef Council will also highlight the event. The corresponding trade show will feature vendors with new information, technology, and products with a wide-array of practical uses for the operators in the cow-calf sector, the release said.

The program is directed at cow/calf producers, allied industry representatives, and is open to the public. A meal will be served with the program and a registration fee of $10 will include the meal, proceedings book and program materials.