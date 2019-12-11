Instead of being cooped up over winter break, the Sanford Center is offering families a chance to get some energy out with inflatable fun for all ages.

The Inflatable Fun Festival was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, and resumes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. There will also be a New Year’s Eve balloon drop at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

There are a variety of inflatable games, including a room for toddlers and younger children.

Cost for the event is $5 for children 5 and younger, and $10 for ages 6 and older. Stop by the Sanford Center box office for tickets or visit www.ticketmaster.com .

The Sanford Center Homegrown Event is sponsored by Coca Cola of Bemidji.