10 years ago

December 31, 2009 -- Among fans who greeted the Bemidji State men’s hockey team upon its return from the Frozen Four was Bemidji Mayor Richard Lehmann. The excitement of BSU men’s hockey peaked in April when the team qualified to compete in the NCAA Frozen Four. Suddenly, people were talking about Bemidji, a town not many outside Minnesota had heard of.

25 years ago

December 31, 1994 -- Officials at the Bi-County Community Action Program found something big in their Christmas stocking: A motel. Security State Bank's board of directors officially donated the Royal Inn at 1025 Paul Bunyan Drive NW to Bi-CAP. "The tentative plan is to use it for our Youth Build program," said Lucille Moe, executive director for Bi-CAP.

50 years ago

December 31, 1969 -- Revision ot the Bemidji State College constitution is one of the prime targets as BSC takes a long, hard look at itself during its 50th Anniversary year. Seven faculty members, headed by Dr. William Britton, are charged with preparing a document which will give students, faculty and administrators a suitable campus government for the 1970s.

100 years ago

December 31, 1919 -- The Bemidji Civic and Commerce Association will hold an open house at the club quarters in the City Hall building on New Year’s Day, and it is urged that as many as possible be present during that period and inspect the new quarters and have a sort of get-together. Ladies of the city are specially invited to make a New Year call.