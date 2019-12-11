The brave battle of an 11-year-old boy who was overcome by silo fumes on a Millerville farm nearly a week ago is tragically over but his death will help others.

Alex Boesl’s aunt, Amy Revering, posted on his CaringBridge site tonight, Friday, Dec. 27, that “Alex danced his way into heaven at 5:19 p.m. when one of his favorite songs came on his phone playlist, ‘Fight Song,’ by Rachel Platten.”

In the post, Revering said her nephew was a fighter and now “shares his miracle with others fighting.”

Alex Boesl had been in critical condition following the accident that took place Saturday, Dec. 21. On Christmas Day, Revering had posted that her nephew was being taken off sedation.

In her post on Thursday, Dec. 26, Revering said the family was preparing to let her nephew go.

She wrote on his CaringBridge site, “It is with broken hearts that we realize that God’s will is not the same as our wishes. ... Although a miracle didn’t happen here for us, eternal life in the House of God is the most beautiful of all miracles. Pray for Alex’s family as we prepare to say goodbye to our sweet boy.

“Through our faith, we have no doubt that Alex will be united with his dad in heaven, as Curt (Alex’s father) waits for him with arms wide open,” the post said.

Revering also noted that the family wanted Alex’s death to help others by donating his organs.

“As others wait for a miracle, Alex’s heart of gold would want them to receive it. Alex’s Christmas miracle is giving life to others. His giving legacy will live on,” Revering wrote in the Dec. 26 post.

Over the course of the past week, a prayer service in Brandon and a prayer vigil in Millerville took place with family, friends and community members gathered to pray for the families.

After the post on Thursday and then on Friday, family members and friends of the Boesl family spread the word of the Alex Boesl’s passing on social media sites, asking once again to pray for the family.

Alex’s dad, Curt Boesl, and his uncle, Steve Boesl, were also overcome by the silo fumes on the Boesl farm north of Millerville on Gravel Pit Road.

Steve, who tried to rescue his brother and nephew, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday, Dec. 21. Curt was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and died early the next morning.

The funeral for Steve Boesl has been planned and will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Millerville. Visitation will take place Monday, Dec. 30, from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at the church, and one hour prior to the service.

Funeral information for Curt and Alex will be shared when they become available.