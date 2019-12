BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area League of Women Voters will hold their monthly meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Lueken's North meeting room, 1171 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

There will be a presentation by Eleanor Burkett on “Our Mississippi Our Future.” A discussion will follow about candidate forums for next year's primaries and general election, a release said.

Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. All are welcome.