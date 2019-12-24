The Bemidji transfer station will be open will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Tuesday and Sunday.

The Ten Lakes Transfer site will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Beltrami county Demolition Landfill will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.