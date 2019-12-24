BEMIDJI -- Beltrami county recently announced area wide transfer station hours for 2020, which start on Monday, Dec. 30.
The Bemidji transfer station will be open will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Tuesday and Sunday.
The Ten Lakes Transfer site will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The Beltrami county Demolition Landfill will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit the Beltrami county website and click on the solid waste tab, www.co.beltrami.mn.us.