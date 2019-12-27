BEMIDJI -- The Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile parked at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center on Friday for their last blood drive of the year.

As the season of giving comes to a close, the Bloodmobile was full of folks ready to donate on Friday morning. Overall, though, the blood center is currently listed as urgently low on all blood types, according to Katheryn Hamm, a donation recruiter with Memorial Blood Centers.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that donations have been low, just that there has been an increase in usage,” Hamm explained. “We also know that in winter months with snow and everything, it can be harder for people to get out and donate.”

Being listed as urgently low means that the blood center has less than a two-day supply of blood on their shelves at one time of each blood type.

All blood types are needed, but especially O-, which is the universal donor blood type.

“Anyone that is able to come and donate, especially over the holiday week, we absolutely love that.” Hamm said. “Going into New Year’s, we are still going to be in that urgently low status, so we need donations to keep coming.”

Hamm explained that Memorial Blood Centers partners with Sanford Health four times each year, and the events are always their largest blood drives in the Bemidji area.

“Memorial Blood Centers is the sole supplier of blood and blood products to Sanford,” Hamm said. “Everything that gets donated at the hospital gets sent to our lab in Duluth where it’s processed, and then it gets distributed to our hospital partners.”

The Bloodmobile is in Bemidji about every two months, and Hamm said there is always a great turn out with typically around 55 to 65 donations per blood drive.

“It’s an easy way to give back, as long as you don’t mind the needle pokes,” said Heather Tverstol, a Sanford employee who gave blood on Friday. “So far I haven’t needed blood, but hopefully if I do someday there will be some waiting for me because of blood drives like this.”

The next Memorial Blood Centers blood drive in Bemidji will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Bemidji State University followed by one on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Northwest Technical College.

Donors will need a photo ID when they arrive at the hospital, and are advised to eat before donating. No cold or flu symptoms can be present for 72 hours prior to donation.