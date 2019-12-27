BEMIDJI -- Karen Oftelie was still working on the annual Christmas community meal two days after everyone left the building. While she was busy just a few days before trying to get everything ready, by Friday she had moved on to work on the inventory in preparation for the next year's meal.

Oftelie is one of two people who co-lead the Thanksgiving and Christmas community meals. But, she was just one of dozens who turned out to make the annual celebration happen.

The community meal is a Bemidji tradition that has been held for the past four decades. And, although volunteers have had some recent trouble finding enough donations to make it happen, this year was among the largest turn-outs they've seen from people coming out to enjoy the meal.

"This was a record year for Christmas dinners," Oftelie said.

The meal rotates from year to year between several area churches, with this year's get-together taking place at First Lutheran. It is open to everyone and anyone, meaning it takes a lot work to put it together.

This year, there were at least 25 volunteers who showed up the day before the dinner to get everything ready. At least twice that many showed up the next day to serve everyone who walked through the door. The first wave of volunteers in the kitchen showed up at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event.

There were 281 people who attended the meal, not including roughly 30 volunteers who also ate during the meal. There were also 243 meals that were delivered to people at their homes. All together, there were more than 540 people who benefited from the event.

The healthy turnout arrived on a year when volunteers initially had trouble securing enough donations to make the event happen in the first place. Nearly half of the funding for the event comes from people who attend the meal (even though it's a free event), but they still have to rely on outside donations for the rest.

In spite of the initial trouble finding donations, they ultimately brought in enough to provide a nest egg for next year's community meal on Thanksgiving.

"We were actually really debating if we should even have Christmas because the donations have been down a lot," Oftelie said. "We were wondering 'are we going to make it? Are we even going to make it?' But we decided we were just going to trust, and we did."