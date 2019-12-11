BEMIDJI -- The weather can be unpredictable up here in the white north, so Lake Bemidji State Park has offered the community a chance to spend some time indoors this winter while learning to survive the elements.

As the warm fall weather was drawing to an end, Christa Drake, a Lake Bemidji State Park Naturalist, came up with the idea to have an indoor, winter survival escape room at the park.

“I was trying to think of things to do in the winter, since there’s not that much going on at the park here,” Drake said.

When pondering over different ideas, she recalled an escape room she had done at one of her previous jobs, “I just remember how much fun it was and I thought, 'hey I should put together some sort of escape room here at the park,'" Drake said excitedly.

Though she did get some ideas for puzzles and certain aspects of the game by looking around online, the rest came from her own experiences and creativity.

“It took about a week to plan it all out. I made a mind map of how will this clue connect to this clue, and so on,” Drake explained of the process. “It took a lot of planning to bring it all together.”

Before opening the escape room to the public, Drake had a group from the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park do a trial run, followed by a group of Master Naturalists. “I wanted to make sure it worked and if there was something that didn’t make any sense at all that I could change it ahead of time.”

Around 10 groups have completed the challenge since its inception back in November.

On Sunday, Lynn Henry and Kevin Caroline brought their grandchildren Sami and Killian Marsh to try out the escape room.

Drake greeted them as they entered the Visitor Center and began by explaining the rules of the activity along with what they would need to do to complete the challenge.

They would have 60 minutes to find and decipher the necessary clues, build a few required items and collect five numbered cards, ending with one that read “Survivors,” meaning they have completed the challenge.

Drake read the backstory to the group, which said in part, "You and your friends decided to go hiking on a late October day and, after a few hours, you realize that you are lost. The weather quickly changes and a blizzard is coming in. Will you survive the night until rescuers find you?"

Drake explained that she would be in the room as they went through the activity, “If you get utterly stuck, I will give you clues to help you get back on track,” she said to the family before they began. “I’ll also keep an eye on the time and make sure everyone follows the rules.”

The family entered the closed-off portion of the Visitor Center and Drake handed them an envelope containing their first clue. About 45 minutes later, the family cheered as they completed the challenge with time to spare.

Though there are only dates set up to do the escape room through New Year’s, Drake said with enough interest she would be willing to set up more throughout the winter.

“There’s been a lot of interest so far, and it’s been really fun putting this all together,” Drake said of the challenge.

The escape room is open to groups ranging from four to six members, ages 12 and older. Participants meet at the Visitor Center and are asked to arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the start time of the challenge.