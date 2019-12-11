BEMIDJI -- Rather than just providing food to eat, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf has also been trying to help people get hold of the tools they need to prepare it during the holiday season.

For the second year, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf is accepting donated Crock-Pots that it can then pass along to those in need. Food Shelf Director Mary Mitchell said they have received roughly 30 Crock-Pots so far this year. And, there’s still a little time left to give.

The idea for the donation drive came out of the fact that one of the Food Shelf's goals is to promote health. As part of that goal, they stock a lot of dried beans.

“One of the things we try to do at the food shelf is encourage healthy eating,” Mitchell said. "One of the things that we have constantly available for our customers is dried beans; they often take quite a while to cook... We thought it might be nice for us to try to find a way to get Crock-Pots into the hands of our customers who don't have them."

The food shelf began accepting Crock-Pots Nov. 20 and the drive will end Monday, Dec. 31. The program is a partnership between the food shelf and Ace Hardware. Everyone who brings in a gently used crock pot for the food shelf is given a 15%-off coupon for a new Crock-Pot or Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker from Ace on the Lake.

Mitchell said some of the Crock-Pots people have donated so far were brand new and still in their boxes.

Those who want to donate have through Monday to do so. Even though the partnership with Ace only goes through Monday, Mitchell clarified that the food shelf is always willing to take donations. Otherwise, people also can hang onto their old Crock-Pots because the food shelf plans to bring the donation drive around next year as well.

“We do have a free-shelf for items that people would like to donate,” Mitchell said. “If somebody wondered in with a Crock-Pot, we’d definitely take it.”

Crock-Pots must be clean and in working order. They can be brought to the BCFS between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday. The food shelf is located at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE (one long block east of the Eagles Club). The food shelf is also hosting a volunteer orientation at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.