BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will hold a 5K training program from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 11 to March 7, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 17th St. NE.

The cost is $6 per participant, which covers all nine weeks of the program. This program is perfect for beginning runners as well as experienced runners that want to goal set with others, a release said.