BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold ski and snowboard lessons from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays Jan. 12, Jan. 26 and Feb. 9, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave. NW. Cost is $52 per participant.

A beginning snowboarding or skiing group lesson package includes lift ticket, ski or board rental and a one-hour lesson. Participants must be ages 7 years or older. Participants will be with instructors from 2 to 3 p.m. then have free time to practice without instructors from 3 to 6 p.m. Registration deadline is the Friday before the program. Minimum of 3 participants.