ERSKINE -- The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association will host a Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl event from 4:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge near Erskine. The timing of this event coincides with a full moon, and hopefully good snow conditions, clear skies, and moderate temperatures, a release said.

The Rydell NWR Visitor Center will be open throughout the event. All five of Rydell NWR’s trails will be open for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing, and Golden Pond and Church Lake trails will be groomed and lighted for this event.

Even though luminaries will be distributed along these two trails, it is recommended that visitors bring along a headlamp, if they have one, just in case it is cloudy and there is minimal moonlight, the release said.

As visitors explore the trails, multiple owl calling stations will be set up where the calls of several owl species (e.g., saw whet, barred, great horned) will be projected into the woods to try to generate a response, the release said. There will be several pairs of adult and child size skis, as well as snowshoes, available for visitors to use.

For questions, contact Lisa Wiersma at (218) 687-2229 x10 or lisa_wiersma@fws.gov .

There will also be a Snowshoe Lacing Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Rydell NWR Visitor Center.