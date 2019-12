BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will host a series of family nights at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave. NW, on Fridays, Jan. 10, Jan. 24 and Feb. 7.

Skiing and snowboarding will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. and tubing will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

The cost is $22 per each participant. Each package includes rentals, lift ticket, helmet and a meal. The tubers must be 42 inches or taller and adults must supervise tubers ages seven and younger. Registration deadline is the Thursday before the program.