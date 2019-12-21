BEMIDJI — One year, it was a chocolate-covered cherry, the next a spiced cranberry.

And this season at Bemidji Brewing, beer-lovers are yet again sipping on a brew with a festive wintertime twist upon ordering the much-loved Holiday Ale.

Reminiscent of taking a bite out of a cinnamony apple pie, the ale – which uses the brewery’s classic malty Red X as a base – is infused with the flavors of graham crackers, Vietnamese cinnamon and house-baked Honeycrisp and Granny Smith apples.

“The Holiday Ale returns every year, and it’s usually dessert-inspired,” said Tom Hill, Bemidji Brewing’s head brewer and co-founder. “The inspiration for it was apple crisp and the traditional spiced beers of Europe.”

The beer, which came out prior to Thanksgiving, is what taproom manager Stephanie Marsh described as a “fun infusion” of apple pie flavors that results in a celebratory embodiment of the holiday season.

“Apple pie is one of those famous pies that everyone eats,” Marsh said. “We chose to do it with our Red X because it’s on all year long, and it’s a fun one to do with mulling spices because they pair really well with an amber beer.”

She went on to explain that infusions – like those cinnamon, apple and graham cracker extracts found in the Holiday Ale – are a “great way” for craft breweries to create a different beer while also utilizing a brew that is offered year-round.

In an infusing process Marsh described as “very similar to steeping tea,” the ale was crafted using 250 pounds of apples that were prepped and baked in-house – later reducing to 45 pounds after the cooking process.

“We then took around 35 pounds of Annie’s graham crackers and crushed them up. Then, it also took about a pound and a half of Vietnamese cinnamon sticks,” Hill said. “Afterwards, it was all put into nylon bags inside the tank for infusion.”

Once 25 days passed, the Holiday Ale was finished.

And although Bemidji Brewing’s beers are worth a trip to the taproom alone, its food menu is a complement to its liquid offerings, making for an appetizing combination of flavors to be sipped and nibbled.

While Hill recommends marrying the brewery’s pork sandwich with the Holiday Ale because “apple and pork are a classic pairing,” he also said that it would work wonderfully alongside a ham and cheese assortment at home.

Additionally, among the brewery’s other food offerings, the Wild Rice Hot Dip is a customer favorite – brought back for the winter season after its popularity last year.

“It’s an ode to Minnesota with the wild rice,” Marsh said. “It’s a nice belly-warming dish to share with people – salty, cheesy and all those wonderful things.”

“I think with all our new items, customers are being pleasantly surprised,” she added. “We like to be as creative as we can. Our kitchen is really tiny and we don't have a fryer, so everything has to be re-imagined.”

The brewery, which often hosts themed events coinciding with its brew releases and specials, recently celebrated the darkest days of the year with a selection of porters, including a Mexican Chocolate Porter and a Coconut Vanilla Double Porter infusion.

In the coming year, Hill said customers should expect to see the taproom’s inclusion of a Munich Dunkel, a traditional German lager, as well as the brewery’s paradise-themed Tropical Escape Week set “in the dead of winter.”

“For that week, we have special beer infusions and a special food menu, and we also do up the taproom to give the finger to winter,” he said.

Did you know that Bemidji Brewing will fill your growler to enjoy at home? Here’s some of Marsh’s recommended food pairings:

Porter: Pairs well with a dark, decadent chocolate cake or a sweet holiday cookie. Marsh said “its higher alcohol cuts through fat nicely.”

Winter IPA: It’s “super juicy” and would pair well with grilled chicken or roasted turkey.

Red X/Holiday Ale: Any white meat. She added that a cranberry sauce would also be delicious with it.

German Blonde: Burgers on the grill, red meat or anything would work well with it.



