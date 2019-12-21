BEMIDJI -- Tina Waller only slept a little more than an hour the day her family made the last stretch of their journey to find their missing and beloved dog Thor. And, that was after her family already had been through a tumultuous series of events.

Together with her son Gavin, Tina drove 11 hours one way to bring back their dog who wandered away from home. As long of a ride as it may have been for Tina and Gavin, it was well worth it. Together, they brought Thor back to the rest of the family in time for the holidays.

“It was the best Christmas present we could ask for,” Tina said.

Once they returned, Tina's husband Josh, and the rest of their children greeted Thor with open arms and much relief.

They were bringing him back after a roller coaster of loss, disappointment, excitement, hope and every emotion in between.

The family lost Thor on Nov. 18 and spent days looking for him. They were searching on the four-wheeler and in the car. They were talking to neighbors, trying to find him any way they could. He’d never really run off before.

“We just kept looking as much as we could when we weren’t working or at school,” Tina said.

As it turned out, someone found Thor near the family’s home and took him to the Animal Care Clinic. Clinic staff subsequently took Thor to the local animal shelter, Great River Rescue. By the time they finally got in touch with the animal shelter, though, the Wallers encountered heartbreaking news: the shelter had already adopted the dog out to another family.

They asked the shelter to reach out to the adoptive family for them, but the shelter declined to do so. Brandon Mustful, executive director of Great River Rescue, wrote an open letter about the situation, explaining the shelter’s stance. He explained that the shelter keeps animals for 10 days, even though the law only requires five. He also explained his decision not to tell the adoptive family about the Waller’s search for their lost dog.

“Informing them of this puts them in an impossible position,” Mustful said of the adoptive family. “If they choose to keep the dog, they will feel guilty; if they choose to return the dog, they will be heartbroken. Even though they have only had the dog a few days, I assure you that they fell in love with him.”

The Wallers originally learned that Great River Rescue had their dog since a website for Elkhound enthusiasts had reposted the notice about Thor from Great River Rescue.

Like Tina and Gavin did, the adoptive family had driven 11 hours one way to come pick Thor up before they knew anything about the fact that he still had a home and a family that was looking for him.

Tina tried to reach out to the family that adopted Thor through the Elkhound website but was unable to.

Tina then posted her own story, “Help Bring Thor Home for Christmas,” which described what happened and that the family hoped to be reunited with their dog.

Somehow during the whole ordeal, the adopted family’s information leaked out to the public, and many people who had heard about the story started sending hate mail to the adoptive family. The adoptive family then wrote an open letter about the situation. It described how they received over 300 messages on Facebook, calling them "a thief and other really horrible things," according to the letter.

"I was confused and hurt and couldn't figure out how people got my name and information," they wrote in their open letter. "I found the original owner's information and when I went to send her a message, (I) found that I had missed her message during the onslaught of hateful messages."

In spite of the confusion, the two families connected and arranged to meet.

"The adoptive family gave me this gift and their grace will never be forgotten," Tina wrote, in part, on Facebook. "It taught my children a meaningful, loving lesson on good will and grace and compassion."

From that point, it was just a matter of jumping in the car and driving out to get Thor back. As soon as they got the clear, Tina and Gavin hurried to get on the road. It was a whirlwind. Due to scheduling constraints, they left at 4 p.m. on Saturday and had to get to Deadwood, S.D. by 5 a.m. the next morning before the wife of the adoptive family left for work.

In spite of the hurry, and in spite of Tina's lack of sleep, they finally made it.

“He jumped all over mom and me," Gavin said. "He was so excited to see us. I held him all the way home."

Thor basically rode on Gavin's lap the whole way back.

And when they finally got home and reunited with the rest of the family, the excitement was running just as high as when Tina and Gavin first picked him up.

“He was really excited,” Tina and Josh's daughter, Lili, said about Thor. “I was so happy I almost cried.”

Jennifer Parker contributed to this story.