BEMIDJI -- Local elected officials, both current and past, will be speaking on at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW. Hosted by Indivisible Bemidji, the meeting will inform citizens about the electoral process in non-partisan and partisan offices, with audience questions to follow the presentation, a release said. The public is invited to attend.