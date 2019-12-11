10 years ago

December 24, 2009 -- Red Lake Tribal Chairman Floyd (“Buck”) Jourdain Jr., surrounded by tribal gaming board members, cut the ribbon opening the new Seven Clans Casino in Red Lake the evening of Dec. 23. Adrian Omen, general manager of the casino, said more than 200 people lined up to see the new casino and enjoy a meal and live entertainment.

25 years ago

December 24, 1994 -- It’s been said that the most difficult thing to do in sports is squarely hit a round baseball with a round bat, but Paul Oelrich is proof that such a feat can be accomplished. Oelrich finished his senior season with a .405 batting average. He received 11 first-place votes and 131 total points to win the 1994 Bemidji High School Boys Athlete of the Year award.

50 years ago

December 24, 1969 -- Mr. and Mrs. Anseth of Bemidji have this great horned owl, named Oley, as a visitor over the holiday season. The owl's owner is taking a vacation and the Anseths are babysitting the bird until their return. Oley is not a rarity being a great horned owl, but that he is a tame great horned owl. Oley is tame enough to be put into a house and eat out of your hand.

100 years ago

December 24, 1919 -- The O.K. restaurant on Beltrami Avenue near the Union depot, which

for a long time was conducted by "Dutch Mary," hasn't changed its ways under the management of the new owner. Federal Agent Johnson and Agent Archie Cone grabbed the latest proprietor having three quart bottles of liquor in his possession. Gilbert was held on bond of $1,000.