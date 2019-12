Friends of the Carnegie hosted children at “Storytime with Santa” on Saturday at the Carnegie Library.

Santa and Mrs. Claus read stories and then children were able to tell him their holiday wishes. There were also crafts and cookies, and each child received a holiday memento book.

Storytime at the Carnegie is a free program for preschool children and runs every Monday from 10:29 to 11:15 a.m. at the Carnegie Library.