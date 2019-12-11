begins Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Bemidji Middle School cafeteria. Lessons continue on Jan. 12 and 19, followed by The Sons of Norway children’s race and pizza party on Jan. 26. Lessons will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. each Sunday. Classes are never canceled; if temps dip too low there will be lessons and activities inside. Pre-registrations are being accepted now and the form can be found at www.bemidjicrosscountryski.org .

Enrollment will be limited so register early to be assured a spot and equipment, a release said. As space permits, there will be registration at the door, starting at 1 p.m. on Jan. 5, at the BMS cafeteria, 1910 Middle School Ave. NW. Check the website for registration updates in the event that classes are filled. Cost for the entire program is $25 per skier, including equipment.

Plan to arrive by 1 p.m. if equipment is needed. Classical ski equipment is included with registration for both children and adults. Bring equipment if possible, as there is a limited supply available. It is advised to dress for the weather and wear a hat.

For more information, visit www.bemidjicrosscountryski.org , email questions to