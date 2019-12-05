BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health will host the Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile for a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Bloodmobile, 1300 Anne St. NW.

All presenting donors are entered for a chance to win dinner and theater tickets courtesy of Memorial Blood Centers.

Anyone who gives blood during the month of December will be entered to win one of the following vacation packages:

San Diego La Costa Resort & Spa

Las Vegas Showstopper

Boston Brewery Tour

Ultimate Pro Sports Fan Getaway

More information about the giveaway can be found at https://mbc.org/bravo .

All blood types are needed, especially types, A(-), B(-), O(-) and O(+), a release said.

Donors will need a photo ID when they arrive at the hospital. Eat before donating. No cold or flu symptoms can be present for 72 hours prior to donation.

To register, log onto www.mbc.org/searchdrives and enter sponsor code 2234. Or register by contacting Lexie at (218) 740-1542 or lexie.land@innovativeblood.org .