BEMIDJI-- Here is a look at some of the upcoming events at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:
- 2 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29: Winter Walk, Ski, or Snowshoe to Rocky Point: The Rocky Point trail is now a multi-use trail for snowshoeing, hiking and skiing all the way up to the overlook above Lake Bemidji. A group will go out, but everyone is free to make their way back along the trail again or walk or snowshoe back on the inner loop through the trees, a release said. If conditions permit for snowshoeing or skiing, snowshoes will be available to check out at no cost; there are also a few pairs of adult and child universal skis (they strap onto a winter boot) available on a first come, first served basis. Meet at the park office.
10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31: Winter Survival Escape Room: According to a release, the game will center around "You and your friends decided to go hiking in a National Forest on a late October day and, after a few hours, you realize that you are lost. The weather quickly changes and a blizzard is coming in. Will you survive the night until rescuers find you? "Use puzzles, hints, and clues along the way to figure out the steps you will need to complete in order to survive the night." The group will have one hour to solve the challenge. The Escape Room game will run twice Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. Minimum group size is four and the maximum group size is six, and the game is for ages 12 and older. Participants should meet at the Trail Center next to the Visitor Center. While participants will not be allowed to leave during the game, they will not be locked in, officials said. Pre-registration is required. Call the park office to register at (218) 308-2300.
10 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1: First Day Hike or Snowshoe: Join the park Naturalist for a guided hike or snowshoe (depending on snow quantity) along the Bass Creek trail while learning about the history of snowshoes. Snowshoes are available to check out (first come, first served) or you can bring your own. Meet at the Visitor Center.
2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4: Birds of the Far North: Churchill, Iceland, Finland: George-Ann Maxson will share photos from the edge of the Arctic. Life at high latitudes faces many challenges: long, cold, dark winters followed by short, 24-hour daylight summers, cyclic food abundance, and always, the wind, a release said. Meet the birds of 60° North, plus a few large mammals. George-Ann's photos and stories of these birds and places will capture imaginations and everyone appreciate "long" summers in Bemidji, the release said.