BEMIDJI -- Bemidji is one of multiple locations around the state where the public can donate items that will be given out to the homeless by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The items will be organized into "Care on the Go" packages, which will include items like toiletries and clothing. A press release from the department of public safety said the Minnesota State Patrol and staff from the Department of Public Safety will hand the packages out when they come across someone in need.

"People who are experiencing homelessness have very little in the way of basic items that we sometimes take for granted," said Booker Hodges, assistant commissioner of the department of public safety. "Care on the Go packages will not solve the problem of homelessness, but they are something we can provide to a person during a difficult time in their life."

Items that can be donated include:

White T-shirts (large or extra large)

White or black tube socks

Personal/travel size body wash, deodorant and shampoo

Personal/travel size toothbrushes and toothpaste

Personal/travel size wet wipes

Packs of 8 ounce. (small) bottled water

Granola or protein bars

Ziploc baggies (gallon size)

Donations can be submitted until Dec. 31.

Donations can be dropped off in Bemidji at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 3700 North Norris Court NW; and at the driver exam station, 111 Second Street. In addition to Bemidji, drop-off locations are available in Detroit Lakes, Duluth, Thief River Falls as well as a number of other locations throughout the state.