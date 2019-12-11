10 years ago

December 21, 2009 -- The Beltrami Soil and Water Conservation District would become a Beltrami County government function under a plan revealed by Beltrami County commissioners who gave their consent to the concept. The plan was negotiated in several meetings between county and SWCD representatives, who believe the merger will keep the SWCD operational.

25 years ago

December 21, 1994 -- A 14-year-old Bemidji vocalist is one of three recipients of the 1995 Panasonic Young Soloists Award, a national honor given each year to talented young musicians and vocalists with disabilities. Stephanie Dawn Stomberg was selected by a prestigious panel of music professionals and music educators to receive a $5,000 scholarship.

50 years ago

December 21, 1969 -- Possible sites for a new National Guard Armory in Bemidji at the fairgrounds or industrial park were turned down by military authorities. Col. Cheesman told City Manager Rudy Mikulich, the Guard considered the Highway 2 and Highway 71 South locations "too remote" for security reasons and for raising income through rental of the armory.

100 years ago

December 21, 1919 -- There was a relaxation and a loosening of tight collars and tightly buttoned outer coatings in Bemidji as the mercury ticked upward in a remarkable degree, registering around 40 above zero, a decided and welcome change from the severe cold spell that has been prevalent in Bemidji nearly every day since the first heavy snow on October 10.