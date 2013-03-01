BLACKDUCK -- The Chippewa National Forest is seeking comments regarding a project to reduce overstocked trees in the west side of its boundaries.

According to a press release, the west zone of the forest has red and white pine, as well as white spruce plantations that are in overstocked conditions. In response, forest officials are proposing a project to reduce the overall stocking of 20- to 70-year-old dense red and white pine and white spruce plantations to improve forest growth and health.

The project, the release states, also incorporates a request made by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe under the Tribal Forest Protection Act. The focus of the request is to thin plantations to increase diversity in vegetative species, including a mix of naturally occurring conifer and hardwood species.

The area for the project is bordered by U.S. Highway 2 to the south, west and north along the forest's borders and east to the border of the Blackduck and Deer River Ranger districts. In total, the proposed treatment will be 11,812 acres, with 7,136 acres within the Leech Lake Reservation.

Activities included in the project are timber harvesting and the creation of gaps mimicking natural disturbance patterns.

Comments on the project are to be submitted to Christopher Worthington, West Zone Planner, 201 Minnesota Ave. E, in Walker, 56484. Feedback also can be submitted via email at comments-eastern-chippewa@usda.gov. Comments are to be submitted by Jan. 24, 2020.