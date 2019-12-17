BEMIDJI -- Every winter for the past six years, Mark Gazelka has dressed up in historic military garb while manning his post at Marketplace Foods as a Salvation Army volunteer.

This year he chose to dress up as a medic from World War II, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, which was on Monday, Dec. 16.

He looks forward to dressing up every year and finding new items to add to his historic outfits. “Whenever we travel anywhere I always look up the antique shops and check out places like that wherever we’re going,” Gazelka said. “It’s surprising the neat things you can find sometimes.”

He is a big supporter of the Salvation Army, and he appreciates that all the money that’s donated stays right in the local community.

According to a press release, in 2018, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign raised a total of $142.7 million. In a news release from the Salvation Army's Northern Division, the 2018 kettle campaign raised $2.5 million in the Twin Cities, $2.4 million in Greater Minnesota and $1.4 million in North Dakota.

Those interested in volunteering as bell ringers can contact Patti Jones at (218) 308-5234.