BEMIDJI -- The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Bemidji. The family friendly show will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 30, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

This will be the Harlem Globetrotters sixth stop in Bemidji, with their last appearance in 2018. From the show-stopping tricks to their unbelievable skills on the court, to their mascot, Big G, this family show will be a memory maker for kids and adults of all ages, a release said.

For more information on the Harlem Globetrotters, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com. For event information visit www.thesanfordcenter.net.