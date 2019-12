BEMIDJI -- City residential refuse customers will have regular refuse pick up on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 31.

City residential refuse customers that are normally picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 2.

City Hall holiday hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.