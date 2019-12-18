BEMIDJI -- The 40th annual community holiday meal will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.

The free dinner will be ham with all the trimmings, everyone is welcome to attend.

Dinners will also be delivered to those who are home bound. To have a meal delivered, call Karen at (218) 214- 6301 by noon on Monday, Dec. 23. Anyone interested can sign up to volunteer to help with prep from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24, or to help in the kitchen, dining room or with cleanup at various times between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25. To volunteer, call Jeff at (218) 308-0980.

Monetary donations are appreciated, checks may be made out to Bemidji Community Meals. Mail to: Kathy Luepe, 24050 County Road 9, Bemidji, MN 56601.