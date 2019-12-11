BEMIDJI -- Starting Thursday, Sanford Health will implement visitor restrictions at a number of its facilities due "the sustained increase in respiratory illnesses and Influenza across Minnesota," the company announced Wednesday.

In addition to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, the restrictions will be implemented at Sanford Bagley Medical Center, as well as Sanford Health WoodsEdge facilities, which include Neilson Place, Trillium and WindSong.

A press release from Sanford said the restrictions are being put in place to "protect patients/residents and employees from catching and spreading respiratory illnesses."

Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, the restrictions will include: